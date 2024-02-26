Available Now: Danziger Announces New Technical Product Pages

Enhanced, downloadable pages for annuals and perennials

The new enhanced catalog pages, which have been updated for the 2025 season and include the new 2025 varieties, provide detailed technical specifications from rooting to finishing, as well as tips for propagation.

The catalogs are presented in a flip-book format, allowing users to view and easily print specific pages. Between annuals and perennials, there are more than 90 new technical product pages to make sure this growing season is a success. These new technical pages can also be found on each variety’s web page available in German, Russian, and French at DanzigerOnline.com. DanzigerOnline.com.

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration, and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant breeding, cut flower breeding and foliage production backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers, and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable, and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 3,000 people worldwide, with its home office and research and development center located in Israel. The company has propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, and trial locations in Colombia, Ecuador and Michigan. Sales and technical team members are positioned across the globe to ensure the highest quality customer service for all our partners. For more information, visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com