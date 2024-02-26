All-America Selections Announces New Judges for 2024 Trials  

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – All-America Selections (AAS), the industry’s only independent, non-profit, national plant trialing program is pleased to announce twenty-three new horticulture experts as AAS Judges.
AAS now has seven different trial types and with a need for at least 24 judges for each trial, the number of trialing professionals has recently grown. In addition, as industry icons earn their well-deserved retirement, the next gen of trial experts are willingly stepping into their roles as an AAS Trial Judge.
The seven AAS trials are:
- Seed ornamentals, in-ground
- Seed ornamentals, container
- Non-seed ornamentals, in-ground
- Non-seed ornamentals, container
- Edibles, in-ground
- Edibles, container
- Perennials, in-ground
A huge thank you goes out to the following judges who have joined the AAS program as a volunteer judge in the past year:
- Abby Makowski, MSU Horticulture Gardens, East Lansing, Michigan
- Adam Thompson, Moss Greenhouses, Jerome, Idaho
- Amy Gonzalez, Syngenta Flowers, Gilroy, California
- Chad Miller, Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, Colorado
- Daniel Livingston, Moore Farms Botanical Garden, Lake City, South Carolina
- Dana Freeman, Nebraska Extension, Omaha, Nebraska
- Ella Van Kampen, West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris, Minnesota
- Emily Rakela, Costa Farms, Miami, Florida
- Farren Johns Mathis, Territorial Seeds, Cottage Grove, OR
- James Langley, Lee College, Huntsville, Texas
- Jana Uy, Costa Layman, Trenton, South Carolina
- Jenna Monnin Bonnoront, Growfully, Fort Loramie, Ohio
- Jennifer Moro, Bayer, Woodland, California
- Jennifer Northam, Univ. of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, Tennessee
- Jesus Benitez, Ball Horticultural Company, West Chicago, Illinois
- Karen Daubman, Massachusetts Horticulture Society, Wellesley, Massachusetts
- Melissa Winchester, Mast Young Plants, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Miya Sohoza, Harris Seeds, Rochester, New York
- Nadine Dam, William Dam Seeds, Dundas, Ontario
- Patrick Hogan, Ball Horticultural Company, West Chicago, Illinois
- Paul Stratton, City of Tulsa Parks & Rec, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Rhonda Helsley, Moss Greenhouses, Jerome, Idaho
- Stephanie Buchwitz, PanAmerican Seed, Santa Paula, California
