All-America Selections Announces New Judges for 2024 Trials  

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – All-America Selections (AAS), the industry’s only independent, non-profit, national plant trialing program is pleased to announce twenty-three new horticulture experts as AAS Judges.

AAS now has seven different trial types and with a need for at least 24 judges for each trial, the number of trialing professionals has recently grown. In addition, as industry icons earn their well-deserved retirement, the next gen of trial experts are willingly stepping into their roles as an AAS Trial Judge.

The seven AAS trials are:

Seed ornamentals, in-ground Seed ornamentals, container Non-seed ornamentals, in-ground Non-seed ornamentals, container Edibles, in-ground Edibles, container Perennials, in-ground

A huge thank you goes out to the following judges who have joined the AAS program as a volunteer judge in the past year:

Abby Makowski, MSU Horticulture Gardens, East Lansing, Michigan

Adam Thompson, Moss Greenhouses, Jerome, Idaho

Amy Gonzalez, Syngenta Flowers, Gilroy, California

Chad Miller, Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, Colorado

Daniel Livingston, Moore Farms Botanical Garden, Lake City, South Carolina

Dana Freeman, Nebraska Extension, Omaha, Nebraska

Ella Van Kampen, West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris, Minnesota

Emily Rakela, Costa Farms, Miami, Florida

Farren Johns Mathis, Territorial Seeds, Cottage Grove, OR

James Langley, Lee College, Huntsville, Texas

Jana Uy, Costa Layman, Trenton, South Carolina

Jenna Monnin Bonnoront, Growfully, Fort Loramie, Ohio

Jennifer Moro, Bayer, Woodland, California

Jennifer Northam, Univ. of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville, Tennessee

Jesus Benitez, Ball Horticultural Company, West Chicago, Illinois

Karen Daubman, Massachusetts Horticulture Society, Wellesley, Massachusetts

Melissa Winchester, Mast Young Plants, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Miya Sohoza, Harris Seeds, Rochester, New York

Nadine Dam, William Dam Seeds, Dundas, Ontario

Patrick Hogan, Ball Horticultural Company, West Chicago, Illinois

Paul Stratton, City of Tulsa Parks & Rec, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Rhonda Helsley, Moss Greenhouses, Jerome, Idaho

Stephanie Buchwitz, PanAmerican Seed, Santa Paula, California

To find out more about All-America Selections, visit their website or contact Diane Blazek.

All-America Selections is a non-profit organization founded in 1932 to test new ornamentals and edibles for home gardening. The organization utilizes a network of more than 80 judges in over 50 trial grounds across North America to rate entries against comparisons. Then an active publicity and communications program promotes the best performers that are declared AAS Winners. Now in its 86th year of conducting trials where only the best performers are declared AAS Winners, the organization has more than 900 individual varieties that have been “Tested Nationally & Proven Locally.”