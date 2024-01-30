All-America Selections and National Garden Bureau host 2024 Summer Summit in Auburn, Alabama

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau and All-America Selections are pleased to announce details for the 2024 Summer Summit in Auburn and Opelika, Alabama. The dates are June 4-5, 2024 which coincides with the Southern Garden Tour dates for 2024.

“Having this year’s AAS Summer Summit at the expertly executed variety trials at Young’s is a brilliant pairing of two organizations that know the crucial role trialing plays in the success of our industry. Please join us for this opportunity not only to visit Young’s trials but to connect with AAS and NGB to see how they support you and your business.” States AAS President Alicain Carlson from Syngenta Flowers.

The event begins with a Welcome Reception on Tuesday, June 4.

Wednesday, June 5 will be a tour day visiting several sites on the Auburn University Campus, Young’s Plant Farm, Bonnie Plants and ending with a tour then dinner at Botanic garden center.

Extending your stay is STRONGLY encouraged to visit other AAS Trials participating in the Southern Garden Tour, such as UGA in Athens, Georgia and Metrolina Greenhouses in Huntersville, North Carolina.

This event is open to anyone (growers, breeders, retailers, brokers, industry reps, educators, media, garden communicators, etc.) interested in these organizations, the trials and other local sites.

http://www.all-americaselections.org All-America Selections, founded in 1932, continues as the oldest independent plant testing organization in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners.

http://www.ngb.org/ Founded in 1920, National Garden Bureau is a non-profit organization with a mission to disseminate basic instructions and inspiration for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors “Year Of The” fact sheets annually featuring new introductions that are especially suited to home gardens.