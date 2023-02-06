FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-to-Eat Stuffed Chicken Product that May Be Undercooked Due to a Processing Deviation

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) stuffed chicken product because the product may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The RTE broccoli stuffed chicken breast product was produced by Vanguard Culinary Group, LTD, a Fayetteville, N.C. establishment, on December 3, 2022. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

16 oz (1 lb.) vacuum sealed trays containing “PARK STREET DELI Broccoli Stuffed Chicken BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST HAND STUFFED WITH BROCCOLI & CHEDDAR AU GRATIN” with a use by date of 1/30/2023.

The product subject to this public health alert bears establishment number “P-8334” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when consumers reported to FSIS that the product labeled as fully cooked appeared to be raw.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Jeff Gruber, Vice President of Food Safety and Quality Assurance at Vanguard Culinary Group, LTD, at jeffgruber@vanguardculinary.com and 910-364-6804.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.