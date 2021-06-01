Giant Eagle Voluntarily Recalls Chicken Street Taco Kit

Giant Eagle, Inc. has issued a voluntarily recall of Chicken Street Taco Kits due to the possibility the product may contain an undeclared egg allergen. Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The impacted products have “sell by” dates through 05/28/21 and can be identified by PLU 56598 located in the upper right corner of the item’s scale tag. The recalled items were sold in the prepared foods departments at Giant Eagle and Market District locations in PA, OH, MD, and IN.

Giant Eagle was made aware of the issue by its supplier partner, Reser’s Fine Foods, when they discovered the product was missing the egg allergen declaration in one of the ingredients, chipotle crema. There has been no reported illness associated with this recall.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it and return a qualifying receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund. Customers with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

In addition to this public communication regarding this recall, Giant Eagle initiated its consumer recall telephone notification process. The consumer recall process uses purchase data and consumer telephone numbers housed in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database to alert those households that purchased the affected product and have updated telephone contact information in the database.