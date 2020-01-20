Globe Introduces New National Service Manager

Globe Food Equipment Company (Dayton, Ohio) is pleased to announce Dave Thornton has been promoted to National Service Manager. Thornton will be responsible for all aspects of Globe’s after sales’ support, managing field service companies, coordinating technical support and parts distribution operations. Thornton reports directly to Globe’s President, Kevin Woods.

Thornton began his career with Globe in 2012 as a Service Technician and was promoted to Lead Service Technician in July of 2018. Previously he was the Operations Lead for Morris Home Furnishings and Shipping/Receiving Manager at The College Store. Thornton has 22 years of customer service experience.

“I am thrilled Globe can develop and grow our employees, and Dave’s willingness, enthusiasm and knowledge base are the reasons why he is the best choice for this position”, said Kevin Woods, Globe’s President.

Globe, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Middleby Corporation, offers the industry’s most complete line of mixers and slicers, along with meat choppers, weighing systems, and gas and electric cooking equipment. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.globefoodequip.com.