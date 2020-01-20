Epiros Receives 3 Awards During International DLG Awards

Athens – Epiros received another 3 awards in recognition of its superior quality and taste, during the highly prestigious international DLG awards in December 2019. Since it was founded in 1885, DLG (German Agricultural Society) has devoted itself to transferring knowledge and promoting quality along the entire process chain, from farming right through to the food industry.

Epiros participated by showcasing its famous Epiros Original PDO Feta, Epiros Organic PDO Feta & Epiros Reduced Salt PDO Feta. Epiros Original Feta & Epiros Organic Feta received a Gold Award, while Epiros Reduced Salt Feta received a Silver Award.

Epiros is now proud to have gained a total of 40 awards throughout its participation in international Taste competitions during the past 9 years, continuing thus to be, the most Award Winning Feta in the World!

About EPIRUS S.A.

EPIRUS S.A. is one of the largest cheese-producing companies in Greece with a state-of-the-art production and packaging unit, in the region of Epirus, in Ammotopos, Arta. Approximately 32,000 tons of sheep & goats’ milk are processed annually at the EPIRUS plant.

The company’s production capacity and methods, its consistent investment in technology, Research & Development, plus an innovative spirit combined with in depth knowledge and experience of tradition guarantee the excellent quality of EPIROS products, many of which are PDO.

EPIRUS SA products are marketed through its Subsidiaries EPIROS USA LLC, EPIROS Australia Pty Ltd. and EPIROS UK Ltd. in the respective countries and through Strategic Partners in all other markets of interest.

Find more info at: http://www.epiros.eu