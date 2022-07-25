Gourmet Dash Cheese of the Month Club

Gourmet Dash, Decatur, GA, is an online marketplace where customers can shop their favorite gourmet foods from across the world. With free 2-day delivery on all orders over $75, they want to make fantastic food available to consumers across the country.

To support these efforts Gourmet Dash is launching a Cheese of the Month Club to help educate consumers on all the wonderful product offerings available to them on the site. Curated by their cheesemonger team, each box will contain pairing tips

Gourmet Dash, Decatur GA, announced their partnership with Charcuterie Chick, an Atlanta based, woman owned, small business. Together they are launching a variety of new collections for sale on Gourmet Dash that can be shipped nationwide. Along with each collection that has been expertly curated by Charcuterie Chick, Alex Plavin, each collection offers a video download of a step-by-step cheeseboard building tutorial, taught by Alex. Companies across the country hire Alex for her exceptional pairing and food styling and this partnership will enable consumers to learn more about enjoying gourmet foods.