Dairy Case Redesigned to Sell More Real Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The dairy case at the Market at Oregon Dairy recently got a “makeover” as part of American Dairy Association North East’s Dairy Aisle Reinvention program.

Dairy Aisle Reinvention installations involve customized signage that directs shoppers to the real dairy in the dairy case; farm-to-table features; installation of yogurt dividers and cheese pushers; and nutrition information and product use ideas.

“Our retail program allows us to work with retailers of all sizes – from large chains to independent operators like Oregon Dairy,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “Our team has built long-standing relationships with dairy case managers who are receptive to our ideas that help provide positive shopping experiences for consumers, which ultimately increases dairy sales.

“Our retail team completed nearly 200 installations in 2021 and is on track to pass that number in 2022,” added Chrisman.

Customized signage in the dairy case helps shoppers conveniently locate their favorite products, and farm-to-table photos help them make the connection with the farmers who are producing those products. To date, 50 farm families are featured in 1,167 stores across the region.

Yogurt dividers keep the yogurt containers organized and easy to find. The dividers feature tabs to pull the product forward; are ventilated to keep product cold; and help store employees to clean and stock.

In 2021, yogurt dividers were installed in 148 stores. Since 2012, retailers installed yogurt dividers in more than 2,000 stores and retailers have invested more than $7 million.

Spring-loaded cheese pushers provide easy access to shoppers’ favorite varieties by keeping chunk cheese front and center in the dairy case. Retailers have invested more than $400,000 to purchase this equipment. In 2021, 61 stores were fitted for cheese pushers, and since 2015, they have been installed in 338 stores.

To learn more about ADA North East retail programs visit www.AmericanDairy.com and click on “For Retailers.”



###

Photo caption: The yogurt case at The Market at Oregon Dairy BEFORE American Dairy Association North East installed yogurt dividers to keep the section more organized.

Photo caption: The yogurt case at The Market at Oregon Dairy AFTER American Dairy Association North East installed yogurt dividers to keep the section more organized.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.