A Wisconsin company will be unveiling a 20-year cheddar cheese priced at $209 per pound for a limited time.

Hook’s Cheese Company, a renowned cheese producer out of Mineral Point in southwest Wisconsin, is offering the extravagant cheddar starting on May 15, while accepting pre-orders now.

The 20-year white cheddar is sold at such a high price due to the time and labor behind the two decades of aging for the unique cheese.

