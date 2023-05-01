American Floral Endowment Now Accepting Research Proposals for the 2024-2025 Funding Cycle

Calling all University Researchers! The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is now accepting new research proposal applications for the 2024-2025 funding cycle. The application deadline is August 1, 2023.



Research Director Dr. Terril Nell and Research Coordinator Laura Barth will be holding a webinar on Thursday, May 11, at 2 pm (Eastern) to go over the application process and answer any questions that you have.



Topics covered will include:

Application Timeline, from Submission to Notification

Overview of our NEW Online Application Portal

Research Priorities

What Makes a Good Proposal?

Requirements for Funded Projects

Q & A Session

Funding innovative research is a critical pillar of AFE’s mission to be the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement. New research proposals should support forward-thinking exploration of cost and labor savings, pest and disease management, sustainability, and other solutions to promote not just healthier, longer-lasting flowers and plants, but a healthy and robust floriculture industry as well.



The primary research priorities are listed below. They are focused on all floricultural crops – bedding plants, fresh cut flowers, fresh cut greens, flowering potted plants, and foliage plants.



Sustainable Production and Handling Practices Including Water Use Efficiency and Growing Media

Reduction of the Impact of Climate Change on Production, Handling, and Product Quality

Biocontrol of Pests

Advanced Breeding Technology, including CRISPR

Long-Term Storage and Shipping Conditions for Cut Flowers, Bedding, and Potted Plants

Production Technology

Postharvest Technology

Botrytis Control and Management

Thrips Control and Management

Automation, Technology, and AI Leading to Labor Savings



The Endowment’s fiscal year begins on July 1 and runs through June 30, therefore funding for projects begins in July of the next fiscal year.



AFE looks forward to talking with you on May 11, and seeing your proposals by August 1!



About AFE

The American Floral Endowment is the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement through funding of innovative research, scholarships, internships, and educational grants that best serve the dynamic needs and demographics of all industry sectors. Since 1961, more than $16 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry.



