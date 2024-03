A local company is bringing cheese from an island in the Mediterranean Sea to the Treasure Valley.

Yayas Cheese imports halloumi cheese from Cyprus – the only place in the world where this kind of cheese is made.

“Halloumi can only be called halloumi if it comes from Cyprus and must follow a strict recipe guide of 50% goat milk!” owner Will Mavromichalis said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: BoiseDev