Embracing a More Sustainable Future: Upcoming Launch of Sustainabloom

Get ready to explore a new world of sustainable floriculture! Sustainabloom is preparing to launch its new website, empowering businesses to embrace sustainability with free how-to guides, tips, checklists, and resources.



Established in 2022 by the American Floral Endowment (AFE), Sustainabloom is a collaborative project dedicated to leading the floriculture industry towards a future enriched with sustainable practices at every level.



In partnership with NC State University, Sustainabloom has collected and analyzed over 800 documents, reports, and editorials regarding sustainability in floriculture. In addition, an industry-wide survey was conducted to discover where gaps still exist for new research and resources.

Using new data collected and previous research around sustainable practices, research-driven, user-friendly guides and resources, broken down by topic, have been created and referenced. The new website will serve as a valuable resource hub, empowering businesses of all sizes to assess where they are and where they can enhance their sustainability efforts.



Upon the website’s initial launch, Sustainabloom will offer guides covering topics such as composting, plastic use, consumer preferences, and social impact. It will also be updated regularly in order to include new research and evolve to meet the industry’s needs.



According to Robin Kilbride, President and CEO of Smithers-Oasis, “Smithers-Oasis fully supports this project as it will provide important sustainability resources to the industry. We are excited to be part of this project and to share what we’ve learned so that other businesses can build on the work that has already been done and combine their efforts to create a more sustainable industry as a whole.”



“Sustainabloom was created to bridge the gap between establishing sustainability efforts and certification. With a focus on simplicity and accessibility, Sustainabloom resources will help demystify sustainability practices, making it easier than ever for businesses to take meaningful action towards a more sustainable future,” commented AFE Executive Director Debi Chedester.



The project envisions a floriculture industry that flourishes while at the same time respecting our planet and its people— a future where the journey from cultivation to customer exemplifies environmental care, social responsibility, and economic resilience. Sustainabloom aims to be at the forefront of these advancements by providing ongoing education and resources.

The new Sustainabloom website will launch in April. Please sign up to be notified when the new Sustainabloom site is live.

About Sustainabloom

Our mission at Sustainabloom is to educate and empower the floral community by providing comprehensive, research-driven, accessible resources tailored to support all segments and business sizes. To learn more or become a sponsor, visit www.sustainabloom.org.

