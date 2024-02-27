Nona Lim Unveils Instant Noodle Bowls and Heat & Serve Entrees, Marking a Decade of Authentic Asian Culinary Excellence

OAKLAND, Calif. – Nona Lim , the authentic Asian brand offering comfort, vitality and creativity in every bite, proudly commemorates a decade of connecting cultures through wholesome, flavorful cuisine. In 2014, Nona Lim embarked on a quest to introduce clean-label, tasty Asian flavors through their small-batch, slow-simmered bone broths. Founder Nona Lim was inspired by the rich hawker culture of her childhood in Singapore, a melting pot of pan-Asian flavors, aromas and cultures.

Nona Lim has paved the way for healthy, convenient, restaurant-quality Asian comfort food in the United States. Now approaching its 10th anniversary, Nona Lim is launching regionally-inspired meal solutions in two new categories, broadening its online and national retail grocery footprint. In addition to their original slow-simmered bone broth, the Nona Lim lineup now includes soups, fresh noodles, stir-fry kits and the latest Instant Noodle Bowls and Heat & Serve Meat Entrees. Both milestone product innovations were inspired by Nona’s original mission for the bone broth—authentic hand-crafted, nourishing snack and meal options using the highest quality fresh and clean ingredients, adapted for today’s busy lifestyles.

“Marking a decade of Nona Lim is truly exhilarating,” said founder Nona Lim. “Starting our journey with bone broth and now introducing a shelf-stable instant noodle soup bowl and entrees takes our brand into two additional formats, as well as two new grocery departments. We’re thrilled to continue our mission to bridge the diverse cultures of Asia and cultivate a healthier, more flavorful world.”

Ensuring each dish sings with authenticity and quality, Nona Lim products feature fresh vegetables, herbs, spices and humanely raised, GAP-rated proteins. Made with non-GMO ingredients, Nona Lim delivers premium, umami-filled taste and flavor, with no added MSG and less sodium than most brands on the market.

The latest additions are simply prepared in minutes, ready to be slurped and sipped by flavor-obsessed consumers.

Nona Lim ‘s Instant Noodle Bowls (SRP $5.99) represent a groundbreaking innovation in the instant noodle category. Freeze-drying protects the flavors, aromas and textures of their premium fresh noodles and peak-season vegetables that rehydrate in a rich, flavorful broth. The result is a quick-prep, clean-ingredient noodle soup with no added MSG, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives and less sodium. Inspired by the notable tastes and cuisines of diverse Chinese provinces, the three flavors include silky flat noodles plus: Fujian Shrimp: Fried tofu and cabbage in a rich, fragrant seafood-infused broth. Yunnan Mushroom: (Plant-based) Juicy shiitake and porcini mushrooms in an earthy broth. Sichuan Spicy Mala: Plump shitake mushrooms and spicy peppercorns in a fiery red, tongue-tingling and numbing mala broth.

Nona Lim's Heat & Serve Meat Entrees (SRP $12.99) are small-batch, sous-vide meals featuring tender, antibiotic-free proteins and the highest quality ingredients without added MSG or artificial additives. Available in a refrigerated package, the entrees quickly reheat in only 5 minutes, for an easy, versatile and satisfying meal. Filipino Pork Adobo: Tangy, savory and tender marinated chunks of pork belly in an adobo mix of vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, peppercorns and bay leaves. Singaporean Chicken Curry: Juicy chicken thighs, slow-simmered with fresh lemongrass, coconut milk and a rempah (spice paste) chock full of onion, garlic, ginger, curry powder, chilies and other spices.

Nona Lim‘s Instant Noodle Bowls are available online at www.nonalim.com, Amazon, Thrive Market and Misfits Foods. The Heat & Serve Entrees can be purchased on www.nonalim.com and Hungry Root. For additional information on Nona Lim, please visit www.nonalim.com or follow the brand’s journey on Instagram at @nonalimfoods.