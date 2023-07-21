JPalmer Collective Provides Funding to Nona Lim

NEW YORK – JPalmer Collective, an asset-based lending company committed to funding high-growth, women-led and natural products companies today announced the closing of a line of credit up to $1,000,000 to Cook San Francisco, LLC, dba Nona Lim, a woman-owned producer of fresh, convenient better-for-you noodles, broths and stir-fry kits based in San Francisco. This is the first deal announced from JPalmer Collective since its initial launch on International Women’s Day, March 2023. The company is committed to more than half the firm’s portfolio being made up of women-led companies.

Nona Lim launched her eponymous brand in 2014, with a mission of bringing authentic, restaurantquality Asian foods made with fresh, clean and local wholesome ingredients to U.S consumers. The first to make fresh ramen available in mainstream retail grocery for home cooks, Nona Lim is now available across the United States. The line of credit from JPalmer Collective will be used to fund innovation products and continued growth and distribution into new retail grocery doors and categories.

“We needed funding to expand the occasions where soups and broths can be enjoyed, and we immediately looked to JPalmer,” said Nona Lim, Founder of Nona Lim. “Jennifer and her team have not only been incredible partners, supporting me and the company with excellent service, they also align with our mission and core values around food and women leadership. We’re looking forward to building on our long and successful partnership to fuel sustainable growth for our company.”

“Our team is committed to making financing female-inclusive by supporting innovative entrepreneurs. It’s particularly meaningful to me that the first deal we are announcing at JPalmer is with Nona Lim, an extraordinary leader, AAPI-owned company and previous client,” said Jennifer Palmer, CEO and Founder of JPalmer Collective. “Growing up, my mom’s job led me to travel to Asia many times during my childhood, and Asian street food has been one of my favorite cuisines ever since. Nona pioneered the fresh Asian food category by introducing a broad range of Asian comfort foods that are delicious, convenient and better-for-you due to clean label ingredients. We couldn’t be more excited to continue working with this award-winning brand, and to see the positive impact they’ll have on the health of people and the planet for many more years to come.”

About JPalmer Collective

JPalmer Collective is a customized asset-based lending solutions provider founded in 2023 by Jennifer Palmer, commercial finance veteran, president of SFNet and an advocate for improving women’s access to financing. Created to fund high-growth companies that do not fit the traditional lender’s criteria, the company provides white-glove service with a consultative approach to women-led companies and consumer brands focused on conscious consumers, sustainability and inclusivity so they can achieve sustainable growth.

About Nona Lim

Nona Lim grew up in Singapore, where people are obsessed with good food and amazing flavors. The tiny island is a melting pot of Asian cultures, full of outdoor markets and street food vendors offering the signature dishes they have perfected over decades. When Nona left Singapore and settled in Oakland, CA, she began to use fresh, local ingredients to create clean recipes for the favorite dishes of her youth, and the Nona Lim brand was born in 2014. Simply prepared in minutes, all of Nona Lim’s products are infused with those childhood memories, adapted for a modern lifestyle with the highest quality vegetables, herbs, whole spices and fresh noodles. For more information, visit nonalim.com. Ready. Fresh. Slurp!