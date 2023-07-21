Be a Guest at The Annual Ball Seed Customer Days, July 27 & 28

Register your visit today and join Ball Seed this summer in The Gardens at Ball to experience the newest product introductions for 2024.

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Each year, growers look forward to meeting fellow growers, sharing ideas, and planning new programs at the annual Ball Seed® Customer Days in West Chicago, Ill. This summer, Ball Seed welcomes visitors to The Gardens at Ball Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28. Registered guests will spend a full day strolling through the beautiful gardens, filled more than 700 product introductions for 2024. The event is also the perfect time to engage with Ball team members, and gather ideas from experts on how to optimize production for the next growing season.

Ball Seed Customer Days offers plenty of opportunities for continued education and inspiration. The popular Mixed Container Solutions demonstration will share new ways to mix together the latest genetics. Educational showcases and panel discussions will share trends, resources and best-practices.

Additionally, guests can sign up for guided tours of the Ball campus, including the Ball Premier Lab, Seed Distribution, and the Ball Helix Center for Research and Development.

“The Ball Seed team loves talking to customers in The Gardens. It’s a casual setting, and a chance to step back from your day-to-day operations and talk about what you learned in 2023, and what you can do differently in 2024,” says Jim Kennedy, Sales Director for Ball Seed. “Many customers value the one-on-one discussions and new variety trials the most. I hope to see you this Summer.”

Registration is open now! Reserve your visit today and see the full schedule of activities and travel & lodging information online at www.ballcustomerday.com.

For questions, please call 800 879-BALL or email fieldtrial@ballhort.com.

Ball Seed Customer Days 2023

Open to the trade

Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28

8 am – 3 pm

1017 W. Roosevelt Road

West Chicago, IL 60185

fieldtrial@ballhort.com

www.ballcustomerday.com

800 879-BALL