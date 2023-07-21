Isigny Sainte-Mère Goes Back to its Roots for New Brand Export Design

Iconic French dairy Isigny Sainte-Mère is honoring its unique legacy with a progressive design refresh that expresses the very heart and soul of the farmer-owned Normandy cooperative.

Isigny Sainte-Mère has a long and proud history, deeply rooted in the unique terroir of Normandy in Northern France. The dairies’ Normande cattle graze on unspoiled marshes and meadows, and the sea is but a kilometer away, filling the air with salty ocean spray and iodine. All of which contributes to the wonderful flavor of the milk – considered the ‘grand cru’ of the dairy world.

Isigny Sainte-Mère has always maintained its commitment to the region, and the farmers are devoted to artisanal methods of producing dairy. The cooperative wanted the new export brand identity to communicate that passion to consumers in the USA and other markets who are not so familiar with the region and Isigny Sainte-Mère’s traditions.

Celebrating iconic assets

Tom Rougereau, Marketing Manager at Isigny Sainte-Mère, said: “We want to make beautifully produced artisan products more accessible and to help consumers identify and understand the brand, while expressing the quality of the product inside the box.” He added “People all over the world are developing a greater appreciation for authentic food that’s made with love and care and has a genuine provenance.

This is real food, from a real place, made by real farmers, with real integrity. Our rebrand speaks to that evolution in consumer thinking all over the world.”

The team at Isigny Sainte-Mère worked with London-based brand-design agency Bluemarlin to create a sympathetic brand to strengthen its position globally, including in the USA.

To achieve that, the team looked to Isigny Sainte-Mère’s rich and unique history. Marthe, a unique brand icon since 1909, has been brought to the centre of the story once again, her role to express the care, attention, and love that Isigny Sainte-Mère puts into all its cheeses, butters, and creams.

She and her trusty donkey provide the perfect connection between producer and consumer, wherever they are in the world, and convey a sense of timelessness and dedication.

Using color and illustration

Watercolor images of landscapes and products have been created to bring the story to life visually and communicate the cooperative’s respect for land, terroir, and craft, ensuring the message is universally understood. Taking this illustrative, exuberant, and iconic route across the whole Isigny Sainte-Mère portfolio allows the story to be told in a way that’s immediately understandable the world over.

The new teal shade hints at the sea and the land and instills a feeling of freshness. “We decided to extend our colorway to include hues inspired by Normandy itself,” said Rougereau. “Looking to the sea and landscape for inspiration, we developed a supplementary palette to support our core gold, red, and navy. The blue-green speaks of the water, meadows, and marshes of the region.”

Andrew Eyles, CEO and Founder at Bluemarlin, said: “It’s been a joy to delve into Isigny Sainte-Mère’s archive and bring its rich history and dedication to its craft to life. We’ve stayed true to the past and celebrated the terroir and craft – of such importance to the farmers and consumers. We are looking forward to seeing how this significant step strengthens consumer bonds with the brand globally.”

Isigny Sainte-Mère’s cheeses, creams, and butters are available in high-end retailers and independent specialty shops throughout the world.