Lipa Pink Mini – Love is on Your Lips

Anthura BV Floral July 21, 2023

One of this year’s promising launches is Lipa® Pink Mini. It is a variety with an abundance of cute, small white-pink flowers that immediately appeals to the imagination. Lipa® Pink Mini immediately attracts attention and is subtle at the same time. That in itself is an achievement. 

Lipa Pink Mini appeals to a wide audience with its cheerful appearance and beautiful color combination. The appealing color scheme also appeals to the young audience. The heart-shaped flowers complete the picture. Therefore, of course, the appropriate slogan; love is on your lips. 

The most suitable pot sizes for Lipa Pink Mini to grow are 9 and 12. It is important that the young and compact plant material is potted quickly into its final pot size. Otherwise, Lipa Pink Mini still has a tendency to stretch and become a bit too long. Lipa Pink Mini is easy to transport (approx. 48 hours) at a temperature of around 4°C. Tests at Anthura have proven this. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Anthura BV

Related Articles

Floral

Picture Perfect With Anthurium Extase

Anthura Floral April 5, 2021

The new Anthurium cut flower Extase® has a fresh white-green colour combination that perfectly balances any arrangement or bouquet. That’s what makes this latest addition to the range so attractive. Meanwhile, the first young plants are now in production and will be auctioned in the Netherlands in the spring of 2022.

Floral

Anthura Opts for a More Sustainable Substrate

Anthura BV Floral April 25, 2022

The main component of the substrate used in the cultivation of pot Anthurium is currently peat, because of its physical, chemical and biological properties. For years, however, the use of peat as a substrate has been a subject of debate. Peat exploitation is causing natural areas to disappear, resulting in climate change. Peat as a substrate is therefore not sustainable. Anthura has started investigating possible alternatives.  