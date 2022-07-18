See ‘All The Best’ In The Gardens At Ball During Ball Seed Customer Days, July 28 & 29

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – Ball Seed® is pleased to welcome visitors once again to The Gardens at Ball in West Chicago, Ill., during Ball Seed Customer Days, Thursday, July 28, and Friday, July 29. Registered guests will spend a full day engaging with Ball team members on ideas to optimize their production for next season, and stroll The Gardens filled with hundreds of new introductions for 2023 from across the industry representing over 77 breeding companies.

The event will also offer plenty of opportunities for continued education and inspiration. The popular Container Solutions Demonstration with Joan Mazat of Ball Ingenuity™ will once again show new ways to mix the latest genetics, and educational showcases will share trends, resources and best-practices.

Additionally, guests can sign up for guided tours of the Ball campus, including the Ball Premier Lab, Seed Distribution, and the new Ball Helix Center for Research and Development.

“Ball Seed is ready to help you and your team optimize plans for 2023, and scheduling your summer visit to The Gardens at Ball is a great first-step to business success,” says Jim Kennedy, Sales Director for Ball Seed. “From the inspirational mixed containers and in-ground comparison trials, to one-on-one demonstrations with Ball Seed WebTrack, there’s plenty to explore in this year’s showcase of ‘All the Best.’ We can’t wait to see you here.”

Registration is open now! Reserve your visit today and see the full schedule of activities online at www.ballcustomerday.com.

For questions, please call 800 879-BALL or email fieldtrial@ballhort.com.

Ball Seed Customer Days

Open Thursday, July 28 & Friday, July 29, 2022

8 am – 3 pm

1017 W. Roosevelt Road

West Chicago, IL 60185

www.ballcustomerday.com

fieldtrial@ballhort.com

800 879-BALL