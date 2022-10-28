Panera Bread Debuts Refreshed Grocery Packaging and Expands Suite of Products

ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread (“Panera”) has announced a suite of new, elevated packaging for its line of grocery products, along with the launch of several exciting new additions to its portfolio. Panera offers a diverse range of grocery products, including bakery-cafe favorites across categories including Refrigerated Soup, Refrigerated Mac & Cheese, Refrigerated Dressing, Artisan Bread, Sliced Bread and Bagels.

Panera’s new packaging for its grocery products has been energized with the most updated Panera brand elements and features a more prominent logo, the use of Panera’s iconic green to help shoppers identify and find the brand, as well as updated photography that communicates the quality and craveability of the products. The new packaging, designed by LAM Design, and signature Panera products at grocery are featured in the retail brand’s new fall campaign developed and executed by Advantage United Commerce. The campaign, titled ‘Pairs Well With,’ is designed to place Panera grocery items at the center of important family moments.

Panera’s line of grocery products has strategically expanded both nationally and in select regional markets over the past year to include new:

Italian Wedding Soup – A familiar made fantastic addition to Panera’s flagship grocery category, available nationwide.

– A familiar made fantastic addition to Panera’s flagship grocery category, available nationwide. Chipotle Ranch Dressing and Wildflower Honey Mustard Dressing – Available nationwide and building on Panera’s expansive variety of chef-crafted dressings.

and – Available nationwide and building on Panera’s expansive variety of chef-crafted dressings. Garlic Demi Baguette – Adding to Panera’s existing suite of baker-crafted artisan breads, available nationwide.

– Adding to Panera’s existing suite of baker-crafted artisan breads, available nationwide. Bagels – Available in Plain, Everything and Cinnamon Swirl. Make every breakfast fantastic! Select regions only.

– Available in Plain, Everything and Cinnamon Swirl. Make every breakfast fantastic! Select regions only. English Muffins – Extending Panera’s early success in breakfast with bagels by introducing hearty, griddle baked English Muffins. A new category from Panera, available initially at grocers in the Northeast.

– Extending Panera’s early success in breakfast with bagels by introducing hearty, griddle baked English Muffins. A new category from Panera, available initially at grocers in the Northeast. Refrigerated Bowls – Abundant pasta bowls in Chicken Caprese, Tuscan Style Chicken and Lemon Chicken Primavera, available nationwide.

– Abundant pasta bowls in Chicken Caprese, Tuscan Style Chicken and Lemon Chicken Primavera, available nationwide. Artisan Cheese Crisps – Available in Parmesan, Everything and Tomato Basil varieties – perfect for topping soups, salads, sandwiches or as a snack. Select regions only.

“Our mission for Panera’s CPG business is to make craveable Panera products easily accessible wherever consumers shop for groceries,” said Zach Soolman, Panera’s VP and General Manager of CPG. “Our new look & feel and exciting product innovations are sure to delight our consumers who can now stock chef-crafted Panera favorites at home, ready to enjoy whenever they want, for any occasion.”

As in Panera bakery-cafes, all Panera grocery items are made with Clean ingredients – food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list. To learn more about Panera products at your local grocer, recipe ideas and more, visit PaneraAtHome.com

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients–food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of July 26, 2022, there were 2,116 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).