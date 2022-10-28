Dairy Farmers of Ontario Launches Everybody Milk, a New Campaign That Celebrates Our Collective Love of Milk

TORONTO – Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is proud to launch Everybody Milk, an integrated campaign that invites you to celebrate milk. The love for milk is universal – an unignorable passion that has always existed. The campaign reminds us of this love, and how milk is a part of so many milestones and celebrations throughout our lives.

Milk is made with love by people who care. Ontario’s dairy farmers, their families and teams work day-in and day-out to deliver high-quality, nutrient-rich milk.

The new creative showcases the connection everybody has with milk. Ontario milk – everybody drinks it, and everybody loves it! From a cold glass of milk to ice cream and cheese, it’s a love that can’t be denied. Supported by TV commercials, digital ads, social media content and out-of-home, the campaign depicts the many ways we love and celebrate milk.

“Everybody Milk is aimed at uncovering consumers’ emotional connection to milk and celebrating that love in a fun and meaningful way with the goal of increasing consumption,” says Rosa Checchia, chief marketing officer at Dairy Farmers of Ontario.

To celebrate our collective love of milk and to kick-off the Everybody Milk campaign, DFO will host an interactive experience at Yonge-Dundas Square from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The must-see attraction levels up the standard champagne tower and is a true ode to milk: a nearly 10-foot ‘Everybody Milk Tower.’ It’s not to be missed! Guests can enjoy a glass of fresh Ontario milk served from a customized vintage trailer, take fun and unique photos and post on Instagram and TikTok to #Everybodymilk, tagging @OntarioDairy.

To kick-off the celebration, the creator behind viral TikTok recipe channel @Everything_Delish, Jamie Milne, will be on-site capturing content and sharing her own love for milk. “Love is the cornerstone of milk. It’s in all the foods we love, our bodies crave it, chefs love it, it’s produced by dairy farmers with love, and it nourishes communities,” says Jamie Milne. “I’m thrilled to partner with DFO on this to celebrate Ontario milk and the ways we are all connected to it.”

Come visit Dairy Farmers of Ontario:

WHERE: Yonge-Dundas Square in Downtown Toronto

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 4

Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHAT: At this interactive experience, guests can check out the nearly 10-foot

‘Everybody Milk Tower,’ enjoy fresh Ontario milk served from a vintage milk truck

and take part in fun and unique photos. The first 200 guests each day will also

receive a commemorative Everybody Milk glass, to enjoy their delicious daily

glass of milk in.

About Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is the marketing board for the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. Our mission is to provide leadership and excellence in the production and marketing of Canadian milk for a dynamic, profitable growing dairy industry. Ontario’s more than 3,400 dairy farmers, their families and employees are proud to produce high-quality milk for Canadians. For more information, visit www.milk.org.