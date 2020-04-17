ParmCrisps and Bridge Lane Wine Debut Premium Partnership Box that Supports Small Businesses

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — ParmCrisps, the nutritionally on-trend snack brand, has partnered with Bridge Lane Wine, a sister label of New York’s Lieb Cellars. The two brands are bringing the timeless pairing of wine and cheese to consumer’s homes with a Limited-Edition Wine & Cheese Box.

In efforts to support fellow handcrafted, small batch, sustainably-sourced food and beverage brands, ParmCrisps and Bridge Lane Wine teamed up to provide wine and cheese lovers at home a little bit of comfort and luxury during uncertain times. The Wine & Cheese Box pairs Bridge Lane’s Red Blend Wine with ParmCrisps Original 100% Parmesan cheese cracker. The Red Blend is a medium-bodied, smooth Bordeaux-style blend, balanced with flavors of red fruits, black cherries and a hint of oaky spice. ParmCrisps Original oven-baked cheese crisp is made entirely from 100% aged Parmesan and pairs exquisitely with the wine’s notes.

“Since we’re both small businesses, we thought we’d team up and support one another during this difficult economic period. Plus, what better time to get a premium wine & cheese box shipped straight to your doorstep,” shares Kevin Joseph, Chief Marketing Officer for ParmCrisps. “We’re two New York brands hoping to bring a little joy to our communities, while encouraging small-business support at the same time.”

Both brands hail from the New York tri-state area and are eager to bring wine and cheese lovers comfort and premium food and beverages delivered to their doorstep. Perfect for making an in-home experience special, this premium LTO Wine & Cheese Box will be available online at bridgelanewine.com beginning April 15th for $40 per box, available while supplies last.



About ParmCrisps

ParmCrisps branded snacks are artisan-crafted, crunchy crisps made of real, oven-baked cheese and premium seasonings. With 13g protein per serving and <3g carbs, ParmCrisps are Keto Friendly, Gluten-Free and Sugar Free. ParmCrisps is the leader in its category, with double digit growth year-over-year since 2016. Visit ParmCrisps.com or @ParmCrisps to learn more.

About Lieb Cellars & Bridge Lane Wine

Founded in 1992, Lieb Cellars is an 85-acre sustainably farmed vineyard and winery located on the North Fork of Long Island, 80 miles east of New York City. The company produces hand-crafted estate grown wines under the Lieb Cellars label and fresh, fruit-driven wines under their (second) Bridge Lane label. Pinot Blanc is their signature wine and has been called “excellent” by the New York Times. The Bridge Lane series is offered in traditional glass bottles as well as three “alternative” formats – 375ML cans, 3L boxes and 20L disposable kegs, all “firsts” for New York. Lieb has two tasting rooms on the North Fork of Long Island and their wines are distributed in 14 states and growing. For more information, visit www.liebcellars.comand www.bridgelanewine.com.