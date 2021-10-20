Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. Partners with Scotch Company

When you think of pairing a nice cheese with an alcoholic beverage, scotch probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. While we’ve all probably seen a cheese plate served alongside wine, or as a dip for a pretzel with our favorite beer, cheese also pairs surprisingly well with whiskey, and especially scotch whisky.

The GlenDronach has a new partnership with Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. (a personal fave of mine) to help you create that perfect pairing at home. Starting today, you can snag a bottle of The GlenDronach Original Aged 12 Years paired with six ounces of Point Reyes’ white cheddar directly from ReserveBar for $105.

“The GlenDronach is known for its rich and robust profile. We use cheese pairings to showcase the full spectrum of flavors in our Single Malt Scotch Whisky. We cannot think of a better partner than Point Reyes, which is known for its quality, artisanal cheeses,” said Greg King, Senior Brand Ambassador for The GlenDronach. “With ReserveBar’s reach, our Scotch and cheese selection will elevate holiday entertaining and gifting this season.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes