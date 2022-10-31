Refrigerated Food Association’s 42nd Annual Conference & Exhibition

The RFA’s 2023 Conference, February 26 – March 1, 2023, at The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island, SC, will feature a dynamic cast of speakers.

A few session highlights include:

Keynote speaker Aaron Davis, Author, speaker, and champion football player, who will share a motivational presentation entitled “Attitude of a Champion”.

Brian Antkowiak, Layout Development Manager at Intralox North America, will discuss in-plant automation & efficiencies; our Technical Director, Doug Marshall, will get us up-to-date on everything we need to know regarding food safety and regulatory issues; and

Lynn Gravley will speak to the issues we face as refrigerated food shippers and share mitigation strategies as well as current thinking on what the future will look.

We will also learn from Adam Brock of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Dr. Ranjeeta Wadhwani of Ornua Ingredients about the basics of cheese manufacturing; and we will enjoy an excellent presentation on sustainability in the food industry. https://www.refrigeratedfoods.org/rfa-conference