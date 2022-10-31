BelGioioso Announces Receiving Kosher Certification by The Orthodox Union

Green Bay, WI – BelGioioso Cheese is happy to announce receiving the Kosher certification by OU, the world’s largest and most widely recognized Kosher Certification agency.

Two production facilities in Wisconsin, the Freedom plant in Appleton and the New Denmark plant in Denmark, worked with the rabbinic agency to verify that the production facilities, all ingredients, tools and equipment adhere to all Kosher law requirements.

The two plants join two other certified facilities located in New York State where BelGioioso manufactures fresh cheeses under both, the BelGioioso and Polly-O brands.

“With a total of 4 Kosher certified plants, BelGioioso is now positioned to provide a wide offering of Kosher certified cheeses to all those consumers who choose them for personal preference”, said Gaetano Auricchio, Executive VP of BelGioioso Cheese.

Current Kosher certified offerings include staple core cheeses such as fresh mozzarella, burrata and ricotta, for which BelGioioso is widely well-known. Some snacking cheeses, including the iconic Polly-O string cheese, are also Kosher certified.

“We are happy to extend our quality offering to a new consumer segment,” Mr. Auricchio adds. “While the certification assures consumers that the Kosher requirements are met, BelGioioso’s high production and quality standards are consistent across manufacturing facilities and all cheese varieties”.

Consumers can expect to start finding the OU Kosher symbol on certified products over time as the new packaging rolls out.

BelGioioso Cheese is a family-owned and operated company specializing in artisan Italian cheesemaking. Using natural ingredients and fresh, local milk, Master Cheesemakers hand-craft a full line of exceptional cheeses guided by a commitment to quality and a respect for tradition. At BelGioioso, every cheese is a specialty. www.belgioioso.com