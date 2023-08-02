Kayco Expands Kosher Food Set at Whole Foods, Enhancing the Consumer Experience and Offering

Bayonne, NJ – Kayco, in partnership with Whole Foods, announces the expansion of its multicultural (Kosher) Foods section across all Whole Foods stores. With a focus on elevating the consumer experience, the updated selection of Kosher Certified products aims to meet the growing demand for diverse, better- for- you and high-quality options.

Recognizing the increasing trend among consumers seeking Kosher Certification as a product attribute, Kayco and Whole Foods have curated a range of products that cater to a wide variety of preferences. Alongside well-established brands like Gefen and Kedem (Organic Grape Juice), and Manischewitz, new additions such as Heaven & Earth and Haddar bring fresh flavors and choices to the assortment.

The new collection includes Haddar Sesame Tahini both Plain and Seasoned and Heaven & Earth Almond Butter Bites in Coconut Date and Coconut Hazelnut.

Some of the over 50 products on shelves include: Manischewitz: Matzo Ball Mix; Chicken Broths; Vegetable Broths; Egg Noodles; Potato Pancake Mix and Matzo Meal and Kedem: Grape Juice; Cooking Wines; Whole Wheat Tea Biscuits.

Moreover, Kayco now provides Whole Foods a comprehensive selection of Kosher and gluten-free options, including Gluten Free Matzo, Broth, Candy, Cookies, Noodles, Cooking Wines, and Condiments. This expansion further solidifies Whole Foods as a one-stop destination for those seeking both Kosher and gluten-free products.

With over 50 new items introduced over the past year, the enhanced Kayco Kosher Food Set at Whole Foods guarantees a delightful shopping experience for all customers. Whether you have specific dietary requirements or simply appreciate diverse culinary offerings, the expanded assortment is designed to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

KAYCO

KAYCO is one of the largest producers and distributors of kosher foods and beverages. Brands under the Kayco Kosher Umbrella include Gefen; Heaven & Earth; Manischewitz; and Tuscanini, to name a few.