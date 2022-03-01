Saving the Planet, One Snack at a Time

New Zealand owned Upcycled Grain Project (UGP) has released a delicious new range of upcycled crackers. Grain Crisps and Flatbreads in a range of indulgent and innovative flavors for the environmentally-conscious consumer.

The process of upcycling involves taking something of less or no value and giving it a new lease of life. Upcycled Grain Projects’ production process is what makes them special. The range is crafted from ‘rescued’ spent brewers grain from the beer-brewing process.

When making beer, brewers steep malted barley to give body and flavor. They keep the liquid to make the beer and discard the grain. These grains are sugar-free, packed full of protein and fiber, and are incredibly flavorsome. So, they ‘rescue’ these grains and pair them alongside 100% natural ingredients to produce a range of delicious and nutritious crackers.

This new range continues UGPs’ work on reducing food waste. Appealing to the environmentally-conscious consumer who doesn’t want to compromise on flavor or versatility.

Grain Crisps are available in four intriguing flavor combinations – Fig and Cardamom, Cranberry and Coconut, Raisin and Rosemary and Orange and Sesame. Flatbreads come in three indulgent favor combinations – Rosemary and Sea Salt, Simply Everything and Cranberry and Chia. These new ranges can be snacked on, added to a lunch box or make the perfect at home entertaining addition.

Upcycled Grain Project Owner, Jan Meyer, says sustainable and upcycled products are the way forward and consumers are wanting to see changes made.

“Upcycled Grain Project products are for people making lifestyle changes, purchasing products that reduce food waste, energy consumption and resource depletion. Our range helps them achieve this without sacrificing anything. They can pick up a box knowing they are having delicious crackers and helping the environment”

The range is flavor-filled, ideal on platters, topped with cheese, or enjoyed solo. Grain Crisp are available in four flavors and Flatbreads are available in three flavors. RRP $5.49. Available from August in selected supermarkets, independent retailers and online – rutherfordandmeyer.com.

About Upcycled Grain Project

Upcycled Grain Project was created by Rutherford & Meyer, a producer of crackers and fruit pastes, to play a part in minimising waste, reduce our reliance on new resources and make great tasting snacks!

Keep up to date with our journey on Facebook and Instagram – @upcycledgrainproject

