Swift Prepared Foods Opens New $200M Principe Foods Facility in Columbia

Swift Prepared Foods, a subsidiary of leading global food company JBS USA, has opened its newest facility – Principe Foods, which produces high-quality Italian meats and charcuterie. Company executives were joined by local, regional, and state leaders as they cut the ribbon on their new facility today in Columbia.“

We are excited to welcome Principe Foods to Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “More than 400 companies in the food industry are currently operating in Missouri, and that figure continues to grow thanks to world-class companies like JBS USA and Swift Prepared Foods investing in our state. This facility will provide many new opportunities for the mid-Missouri region, and we look forward to seeing the company succeed for years to come.”

The company invested more than $200 million in the new, 325,000-square-foot Italian meats and a charcuterie production facility. Principe Foods has already created 100 new jobs in the region, with plans to hire 100 to 200 more people over the next year. The company offers extremely competitive wages to attract and retain top talent. Additionally, Principe Foods offers strong benefits and tuition-free community college for team members and their children.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KTTN