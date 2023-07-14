Take a trip to the ‘Cheese Capital of Michigan’

PINCONNING, Mich. — Are you a cheese connoisseur? Did you know that one of most well known types of cheese comes from right here in Michigan?

Pinconning is known as the “Cheese Capital of Michigan” because it’s home to the famous Pinconning brand of cheese, which is highly regarded for its unique and delicious flavor.

2023 is a special year for the town because it marks the 75th anniversary of the Pinconning Cheese Co. The business, which is located 221 N. Mable Street, was established in 1948 by Harry and Marie Bennett.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WLNS