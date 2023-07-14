FloraLife Moves to Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Material Containers for its Product Lines

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from farm to vase, has announced that it is moving toward post-consumer recycled (PCR) material containers. The containers included in the changeover are 5-, 10- and 20-liter containers across all product lines, with other sizes to follow.

Initially, the products packaged in PCR containers will be available in Europe and Colombia, South America, with plans to move to other areas globally, including the U.S. The containers in Europe are made from 100 percent PCR content and in Colombia, from 65 percent PCR content. The PCR packaging can also be recycled at the end of its life.

The move towards PCR supports the sustainable packaging commitment that FloraLife outlined in its 2025 Sustainability Plan. FloraLife’s sustainability initiative is the company’s long-term plan targeted for 2025 that implements the reduce, re-use, recycle and respect principles in five commitment areas: climate change, water stewardship, product portfolio, sustainable packaging and stakeholder awareness.

“We wanted to make sure we weren’t just focusing on the end of life of the packaging, as there is no guarantee it will be recycled,” explained Mark Allen, Global Product and Sustainability Manager, FloraLife. “Using recycled content in the containers guarantees either all or a certain portion of the packaging has already had a life before!”

FloraLife will be implementing its new PCR packaging along with its new, rebranded labels as a rolling change over the upcoming months. The rebranded labels are part of the company’s recent rebrand. In addition to the labels, the rebrand included updated logos, brand colors, messaging and packaging with a modern, fresh look that more accurately and consistently reflects the beauty, science and positive experience when using FloraLife® products with fresh-cut flowers.

For more information on FloraLife’s PCR containers and other packaging changes, contact Mark Allen, Global Product and Sustainability Manager, at mallen@smithersoasis.com.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pre-treatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FloraLife® Postharvest Products, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With more than 65 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature-controlled packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.