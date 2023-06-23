FloraLife Announces New Vibrant and Colorful Brand Identity

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from farm to vase, has recently rebranded to update its logos, brand colors, messaging, marketing materials and packaging. The new, vibrant and colorful brand identity was developed in response to industry feedback to represent the global brand more accurately and to create consistency in the marketplace.

The FloraLife logo and brand colors were refined to represent a more modern, fresh look. As part of the rebrand, FloraLife created eight, color-coded product categories that quickly convey product function: clean and disinfect, hydrate, treat, store & transport, finish, feed, dose, and end-user care. This color-coded product labeling nomenclature increases consistency across product line packaging and provides customers with additional product information via a QR code.

“We asked and you answered! Last year’s brand audit was very eye-opening on many levels. Our customers and stakeholders told us that it was time to rebrand. The message came loud and clear: the FloraLife® brand look and feel did not represent who we were as a division of Smithers-Oasis—a company that holds a position of authority and respect in the global flower post-harvest community. It was time for a refresh!” explained Sharon Mikulinski, Global Marketing Director, FloraLife. “While some of the changes were subtle, our new look and brand identity is much fresher, cleaner and more on trend.”

After conducting a brand audit survey with customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders, FloraLife determined that it was time to refresh the brand. The last rebrand took place more than 10 years earlier. Prior to the rebrand, certain product labeling was predominantly black, which, while looked classy, in some countries was interpreted negatively.

The rebrand is effective immediately. The new brand identity packaging updates will be implemented as a rolling change over the coming months.

For more information, contact Sharon Mikulinski, Global Marketing Director, at smikulinski@smithersoasis.com.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pre-treatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FloraLife® Postharvest Products, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With more than 65 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature-controlled packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.