Spray Roses: The Epitome of Versatility

With all the beauty of a standard rose, but in miniature and en masse, it’s no wonder that spray roses are one of the most popular cut flowers.

Their diminutive size not only makes them ideal for corsages and wedding bouquets, but their sheer number per stem allows them to be a perfect focal flower in large arrangements too. Add to this the vast color assortment they are available in, from soft pastels to vibrant reds, oranges and purples, and you are bound to find the perfect spray rose for your aesthetic.

Often used to create an ethereal cottage garden look, spray roses can also hold their own when paired with tropicals, or other equally dramatic flowers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FloraLife