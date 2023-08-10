E.N.A. Meat Packing Inc. Recalls Frozen, Raw Beef and Lamb Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON – E.N.A. Meat Packing Inc., a Paterson, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 58,721 pounds of frozen, raw halal beef tripe, beef feet, and lamb tripe products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen, raw beef tripe, beef feet, and lamb tripe items were produced from January 2023 through August 2023. The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the packed-on date [view labels]:

Approximately 30-lb. cardboard boxes containing “E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL BEEF TRIPE (green tripe).”

Approximately 25-lb. cardboard boxes containing “E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL BEEF FEET.”

Approximately 30-lb. cardboard boxes containing “E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL LAMB TRIPE.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “#17778M” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in New Jersey and New York. Consumers may see the cardboard boxes, or the product may have been taken out the boxes and placed in the meat display at the retailer.



The problem was discovered during FSIS surveillance activities. FSIS determined that the firm produced the beef and lamb products without the benefit of federal inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Mr. Edibey Kucukkarca, Manager, E.N.A. Meatpacking Inc., at 973-650-8554 or email ed@enameatpacking.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.