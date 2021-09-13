FSIS Issues Public Health Alert For Meat Snack Products Containing FDA-Regulated Breadstick Products That Have Been Recalled Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Ingredient

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) breadsticks, meat and cheese products containing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated breadsticks that have been recalled by the producer, Jag Specialty Foods, due to concerns that the products may have comingled with sesame breadsticks and sesame seeds. Sesame is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.

The RTE breadsticks, meat and cheese snack pack items were produced on Sept. 2, 2021. The following products subject to the public health alert are:

3-oz. plastic packages containing “ITALIAN RECIPE SNACK TRAY Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese & Breadsticks” with sell-by date “12/30/2021” and lot number “897.”

3-oz. plastic packages containing “ITALIAN RECIPE SNACK TRAY Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese & Breadsticks” with sell-by date “12/30/2021” and lot number “897.”

The products bear establishment number “EST 54” printed on the top right side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The problem was discovered when Daniele International observed that breadsticks received from Jag Specialty Foods that do not contain sesame were comingled with sesame breadsticks and sesame seeds and notified their supplier and FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.