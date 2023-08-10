1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Comic Relief US Join Forces with a Back-to-School Red Nose Day Fundraising Campaign Aimed at Helping End Child Poverty

JERICHO, NY – This back-to-school season, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is teaming up with Comic Relief US’ Red Nose Day campaign to help end the cycle of child poverty. Comic Relief US’ iconic campaign demonstrates the profound impact that joy, levity and laughter can have in driving social change. This partnership is a natural fit, as these positive and hopeful attributes are also at the heart of what 1-800-Flowers.com delivers daily to its customers nationwide.

From August 8 – September 9, 2023, 10% of net proceeds from a specially curated collection of back-to-school products on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will be donated to Comic Relief US. The collection of products includes gifts for students and teachers from 1-800-Flowers.com, Personalization Mall, Cheryl’s Cookies, and more.

Money raised through Red Nose Day is used to fund transformative programs led by 50 trailblazing organizations in the U.S. and globally, who are experts in community-led solutions with the goal of ensuring all children thrive with the opportunity for a bright future. Red Nose Day addresses the cycle of child poverty from multiple angles – keeping children safe, healthy, educated and empowered. Education opens the doors of opportunity and makes achieving goals possible. Access to quality educational resources and supplies empowers children to dream big and discover pathways to success.

Product highlights include:

Buttercream Frosted Apple Cutouts | Cheryl’s Cookies

These buttercream frosted, apple-shaped cut-out cookies are a delicious addition to parties, events, lunch boxes, or as treats and can be conveniently frozen for quick desserts.

Personalized Canvas Pencil Case – All Mine | PersonalizationMall.com

Students and teachers can stay organized with this customized pencil case, perfect for keeping belongings neat and tidy.

Personalized Kids Backpacks – Butterfly | PersonalizationMall.com

This embroidered backpack is a delightful choice for their first day of school.

Transportation Print Personalized Kids Lunch Bag | PersonalizationMall.com

This embroidered lunch bag is a great accessory for school and day care.

Sending You Sweet Smiles | 1800Flowers.com

Celebrate their first day of school with a sunny yellow rose plant, designed in a colorful striped container and paired with a smiley face balloon.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. founder and CEO Jim McCann spoke with Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, on his Celebrations Chatter podcast to discuss the collaboration. Listen to the conversation here!

To learn more about the impactful work led by Comic Relief US, including through the Red Nose Day campaign, visit www.comicrelief.org or www.rednoseday.org.

