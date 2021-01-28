The Sofina Foods’ Dream Builders’ Campaign Raises $375,000 for Children’s Charities Across Canada

MARKHAM, ON – The Sofina Foundation, the charitable arm of Sofina Foods Inc., announced today that it raised $375,000 to benefit children causes across the country.

“Every year I am humbled by the level of generosity displayed by our employees and external donors, but this year, I am in awe of it,” said Umeeda Madhany, President, the Sofina Foundation. “To realize that we have raised more money in this unprecedented year, than ever before, shows me the true resilience of our Sofina family. Not only will we pick ourselves up, but we will lend a hand to lift others in need. As difficult as this year has been, witnessing the compassion it evoked has been inspirational”.

Last October, the Sofina Foundation put out an urgent appeal to Sofina Foods’ employees and donors as charities across Canada struggled to meet the needs of the most vulnerable.

The money was raised through the Foundation’s Dream Builders’ Campaign. As part of this yearly initiative, several charitable organizations across Canada with a goal to make a difference in a child’s life, will receive grants to support their causes. Since its creation in 2014, the Dream Builders’ Campaign has redistributed a grand total of $1.8 million and granted 50 children their most heartfelt wishes.

“Cancer, poverty and mental health do not take a pause during a pandemic. Luckily, neither did our employees’ and donors’ relentless commitment to make a difference,” added Madhany. “Although the current state of the world has forced us all to distance ourselves physically, it is vital to remain connected both socially and emotionally.”

The charities selected this year are: Camp Oochigeas (Ooch), CNIB Foundation, FAB (Fit-Active-Beautiful) Foundation, Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, London Children’s Hospital Foundation, Make-A-Wish Canada, March of Dimes Canada, Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, Pine River Foundation, Starlight Foundation, Toronto Rehab’s Project Search Program, United Way’s All In For Youth Program, We Care Foundation (in support of Easter Seals Canada) and the local Wynyard Hospital.

Funds were collected through various initiatives that included employee payroll deductions, mask sales, raffles and various employee-driven events. Every dollar raised through the various fundraising efforts was matched, dollar for dollar, by Sofina Foods Inc.

In addition, as part of its pandemic relief efforts, the Sofina Foundation donated 600 turkeys across Canada, led the preparation and delivery of thousands of meals to front-line workers over the summer and participated in countless other initiatives to ease the burden caused by the pandemic.

About the Sofina Foundation

The Sofina Foundation is the charitable arm of Sofina Foods Inc., established in 2007, with a focus on supporting causes related to children’s issues. The Foundation has proudly partnered with various charities across Canada with an aim to positively impact the communities in which the Company operates. The Sofina Foundation received its formal charitable status at the beginning of 2014. From product donations, to sponsorships, along with numerous third party partnerships, The Sofina Foundation continuously seeks to expand its impact.

About Sofina Foods Inc.

Sofina Foods Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company headquartered in Markham, Ontario dedicated to providing great tasting, high quality food products for consumers. As one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of primary and further processed protein products for both retail and foodservice customers, Sofina Foods has a broad portfolio of branded and private label pork, beef, turkey, and chicken products. Sofina’s family of branded products consists of: Cuddy, Lilydale, Janes, Mastro, San Daniele, Fletcher’s, Vienna and Zamzam. Sofina Foods currently operates 16 HACCP-approved manufacturing facilities, three distribution centres, three hatcheries and employs close to 5,000 people. To learn more about Sofina Foods, visit www.sofinafoods.com.