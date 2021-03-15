Tony Caputo, Founder of Beloved Salt Lake City Market and Deli, Dies at 72

Tony Caputo, the man who helped launch Salt Lake City’s artisan food scene when he opened his namesake Italian market and deli across the street from Pioneer Park, died Wednesday. He was 72.

“It was quite sudden and we are still reeling,” Caputo’s son Matt, wrote on Facebook. “…The best days of my life were spent working with him in the deli and watching how he would treat each person having lunch. It didn’t matter what color your skin was, if you were the governor, or a blue-collar worker. He made each person feel like an old friend by welcoming them with genuine kindness, respect, and hospitality.”

In 1997, after years of working for Granato’s Italian deli, Caputo ventured out on his own, opening Caputo’s Market and Deli at 314 W. 300 South.

