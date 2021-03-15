DiBruno Bros. Opens New Store in Philadelphia Suburbs

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia’s DiBruno Bros. opens their seventh location this month in Wayne, Pa.

“We had this plan prior to the pandemic,” owner Bill Mignucci said.

Waiting and waiting for the pandemic to be over, then waiting some more — “It was touch and go,” he said. “This project was start-and-stop, probably three or four times.”

Mignucci says the 8,000-square-foot location at 385 W. Lancaster Avenue was five stores renovated into one: “A Kitchen Capers, a dry cleaners, a Rita’s Water Ice, a laundromat and a nail salon.”

