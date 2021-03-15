‘Historic Moment For Allegany County’: Legislators Endorse $505M Great Lakes Cheese Plant

BELMONT — Allegany County proclaimed Agriculture Month during Monday’s meeting of the Board of Legislators, and a few minutes later, the board gave its blessing to a project that will impact Allegany County farms and industry for decades to come.

The board unanimously voted in favor of a resolution supporting the proposed $505 million Great Lakes Cheese manufacturing facility in the towns of Amity and Angelica.

The proposed development sits along County Route 20, in the Crossroads development area off I-86. The new 480,000 square-foot cheese manufacturing facility would include on-site packaging and distribution facilities, employee parking, access roads, and related utility infrastructure, such as a 50,000 square-foot wastewater treatment plant.

