‘It Becomes Too Much’: Why Great Lakes Cheese Pulled Plug on $505M Allegany County Plant

The future of a proposed $505 million cheese manufacturing plant is in doubt after Great Lakes Cheese indicated Tuesday the company is no longer pursuing a megasite in Allegany County’s crossroads development area.

The proposal had called for construction of a 480,000 square-foot cheese manufacturing facility along County Route 20, in the Crossroads development area off I-86 in the towns of Amity and Angelica. The new plant would replace the existing Great Lakes Cheese facility in Cuba, which produces a number of signature products for the Cuba Cheese Shoppe locally, among other customers.

Citing infrastructure issues, specifically electricity, Great Lakes Cheese is no longer targeting the Crossroads location, the company confirmed to The Spectator on Tuesday.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Wellsville Daily Reporter