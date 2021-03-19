VT State-Inspected Meat Processing Businesses Can Now Access Out-of-State Markets

Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets (VAAFM) is excited to announce the selection of Sherpa Foods LLC, of Burlington as the first food processing establishment in Vermont to participate in the Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) Program, allowing them to locally process and ship its products outside of Vermont. The 2008 Farm Bill created the CIS program, an agreement between USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) and participating state meat inspection programs, to allow selected state-inspected meat and poultry processors to ship their products across state lines without a federal grant of inspection.

“This initiative allows Vermont processors to expand their markets and enhance Vermont’s brand,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I want to congratulate Sherpa Foods on their selection and thank the Agency of Agriculture and our partners at USDA for their work.”

The CIS program is limited to plants located in the 27 states that have an established Meat and Poultry Inspection Program (MPI) that ensures state plant inspections follow the same guidelines as USDA FSIS inspections for official federal establishments.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets