West Liberty Foods Planning to Cut 260 Jobs

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — West Liberty Foods has announced that the company will be cutting 260 jobs in the coming year.

The company’s West Liberty processing facility currently employs around 865 employees. The elimination of 260 jobs represents a 30% reduction in the facility’s workforce.

According to a news release from Dan Waters, the company’s chief legal officer, the company is phasing out ready-to-eat slicing operations and second-shift log fabrication operations at its West Liberty facility throughout 2024, with the first phase of job cuts beginning Apr. 29. The company intends to move slicing operations to its Bolingbrook, Illinois, plant.

