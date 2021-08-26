1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Introduces its Holiday Gifts 2021 Look Book

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is helping customers plan ahead with the arrival of its Holiday Gifts 2021 Look Book. This annual guide features a curated selection of offerings from across the company’s family of brands and serves as a starting point for shoppers as they search for the perfect gift for everyone on their list.

“With so many great items to choose from, it’s never easy to narrow down the selection to be featured in our Holiday Gifts Look Book,” says Kathy Flynn, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Creative at PersonalizationMall.com®. “This year’s edition reflects a unique mix of classic holiday favorites, as well as exciting new offerings from trending categories that we believe gift-givers will love. One thing is certain – each page is filled with meaningful ways for customers to express, connect, and celebrate with the important people in their lives.”

Below are some of the notable gifting trends expected to inspire shoppers this holiday season:

Unique Advent Calendars: As soon as December 1 comes, the countdown to Christmas officially begins. Advent calendars filled with gourmet treats, and custom banners that add a special touch to holiday traditions, create fun ways to build anticipation as Christmas Day draws near.





Personal Expressions: Thoughtful sentiments that are just as unique as the gift-recipient can be cherished well beyond the holidays. Are they into astrology? Gift a printed canvas with their zodiac and constellation. New baby celebrating their first Hanukkah? Commemorate the occasion with an adorable onesie. Just married? Honor the wedding date with a beautiful porcelain ornament to hang on the tree. Wrap it all up with personalized and festive wrapping paper and gift tags, or place smaller treasures in a custom stocking.







DIY Kits that Spark Creativity In the Kitchen: If baking and cooking is their passion, a pizza kit, DIY whoopee pie kit, or s’mores kit could make holiday dreams come true. Gifting an embroidered apron, ceramic bakeware, or engraved utensils to use each time they whip up something delicious can make the experience extra special.







Comforting Cocoa and Cookie Boards: Warm and cozy, hot chocolate charcuterie is sure to become a dessert-lovers favorite. Filled with decadent hot cocoa bombs, rich chocolate treats, or buttercream frosted cut-out cookies, grazing board enthusiasts will enjoy crafting and devouring these sweet creations.

Family Pet Keepsakes: Shopping for pet parents is easy with plenty of pawsome options from embroidered stockings and ornaments, to collars and cuddly pillows to help furry companions get into the spirit of the season.

Healthy Wishes: The gift of self-care is easy to share with fresh, juicy Royal Riviera® pears or plump, sweet cherries. A monthly, hand-crafted, local floral delivery or a scented candle to promote relaxation can help enhance the well-being of friends and loved ones.

To discover more differentiated gifting ideas from PersonalizationMall.com®, Harry & David®, 1-800-Flowers.com®, Wolferman’s Bakery®, Simply Chocolate®, The Popcorn Factory®, and more, be sure to check out the Holiday Gifts 2021 Look Book here.