Farwest Show Voting Attendees Choose Kimono Hydrangea as People’s Choice Winner at New Varieties Showcase

Portland, Oregon — Kimono™ Hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Hokomareki’ USPPAF), hybridized in the Netherlands by Kolster BV and introduced by Curoplant Co., was chosen by voting attendees as the People’s Choice winner in the 2021 Farwest Show’s New Varieties Showcase.

Kimono was one of 74 outstanding new selections on display at the 2021 Farwest Show and available from at least one show exhibitor.

The show opened August 18 and continues through 2 p.m. today, Friday, August 20 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. Votes were accepted the first two days, and the results were announced on the final day.

“Voter interest in the new selections was strong, as it always is,” said Allan Niemi, director of events for the Oregon Association of Nurseries, which produces the show. “People were excited to see what’s new on the market and can give them better performance or new design options.”

Kimono Hydrangea offers a unique combination of heavy reblooming, compact size, dark foliage and flower coloration. It has dazzling blooms of white and pink florets with red margins sitting atop dark green foliage, all wrapped into a compact 2–3-foot package, suitable for the modern outdoor space. It prefers part sun and is suitable for Zones 5–8. It is available from Farwest Show exhibitors Van Belle Nursery (Booth 8048), Walla Walla Nursery Co. (Booth 7055), and GardenScape Nursery Inc. (Booth 15026).

In addition of the People’s Choice award, the runners-up in the voting received Awards of Merit as follows:

ColorBlaze ® El Brighto Coleus ( Plectranthus scutellaroides ‘El Brighto’), introduced by Proven Winners North America LLC. This fiery, frilled coleus has purple and red centers with yellow margins and works well in containers. It works as a houseplant as well. It prefers sun or shade and will perform outdoors in Zones 10–11, growing to 24–40 inches tall by 18–36 inches wide. It is available from Proven Winners (Booth #6055).

Cascade Sunburst Huckleberry (Vaccinium ovatum 'Vacbri2'), discovered by Briggs Nursery in Elma, Washington, and introduced by Briggs. This huckleberry offers distinctive, variegated foliage. The finely serrated leaves are vivid coral when

they emerge, gradually turning reen with creamy variegations. Its racemes of pale pink, urn-shaped flowers bloom in spring, followed by glossy purple-black, edible berries in the summer, providing multiple seasons of interest. The plant does well in shade or sun and tolerates most soil types but prefers acidic soil It attracts hummingbirds and butterflies and is deer resistant. It grows to four feet wide and tall and is suited for Zones 7–9. It’s available from Briggs Nursery (Booth #18037).

Serendipity Ornamental Onion (Allium ‘Serendipity’ PP32023 CPBRAF), discovered by Eric Sal at Walters Gardens Inc. in Zeeland, Michigan and introduced by Walla Walla Nursery Co. and Proven Winners. This new selection is a sport of the popular A. ‘Millenium’, and has similar qualities, but with attractive blue foliage. It has globe-like, rosy-purple flowers that appear profusely in mid to late summer. It likes sun exposure best and grows well in Zones 4-8, reaching a size of 15–20 inches tall by 10–15 inches wide. It’s available from Walla Walla Nursery Co. (Booth #7055).

All of the New Varieties Showcase selections are viewable the Farwest Show and at https://farwestshow.com/new-varieties-showcase/

