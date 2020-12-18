Monrovia Introduces 2021 New Varieties

Spring of 2021 is on track to be another spectacular year for gardening. Homeowners who nurtured their connection to nature during the pandemic will likely be returning to the garden in record numbers again this spring. Monrovia is releasing exciting new varieties to meet the demand from consumers looking to add long-lasting beauty to their landscapes.

Since 1926, Monrovia has focused on growing only the most superior varieties. “Our passion for plants, meticulous variety selection, and dedication to superior growing techniques means every Monrovia plant is ready to thrive and grow beautifully in the home garden,” says Jonathan Pedersen, VP of Sales and Business Development.

Growing the healthiest, most beautiful plants starts by choosing only the best genetics. “At Monrovia we work with the top breeders from around the world to bring these new and distinctively better varieties to North America, trialing them extensively before growing them at our nurseries around the country” says Georgia Clay, New Plants Manager at Monrovia. As a result these varieties bloom longer, provide increased disease resistance, and fit better in smaller landscapes.

“Each year we choose the best performing, most beautiful varieties for our Featured Plant selections, “ says Katie Tamony, Chief Marketing Officer at Monrovia. “These perennials, shrubs, and trees are true showstoppers. We want homeowners to feel confident in the garden, and these selections get them off to a great start.”

Here is a look at the new varieties for 2021:











Seaside Serenade® Newport Hydrangea

Hydrangea macrophylla ‘HORTMANI’ PP #28,085

Seaside Serenade® Newport is not just another beautiful hydrangea. Like its siblings in the Seaside Serenade® Collection, Newport features exceptionally strong stems that do not flop in windy or rainy weather. Newport and several other Seaside Serenade Hydrangeas are tetraploids.

Tetraploid plants have more chromosomes, which makes them sturdier and stronger. For Hydrangea, this means a shorter distance between the leaf nodes, keeping the plant compact. The stems, leaves, and flowers are also thicker and waxier, allowing the blooms to last much longer, up to 3 months, on the plant. Tetraploids enjoy extended beauty as a cut flower in a vase, too.

Newport reblooms from early summer until autumn and offers a compact habit, allowing it to fit in both large- and small-space landscapes. This mophead hydrangea features striking flower heads that are a deep-plum in acidic soils or a vibrant pink in more alkaline soils.

Zones: 4-9

Size: 4 feet tall, 4 feet wide





Nitty Gritty™ Groundcover Roses

Rosa x ‘RUIRI0091A’ PPAF

The Nitty Gritty™ Groundcover Rose Collection features five varieties of vividly colorful, practically carefree shrubs. They are own-root roses that offer exceptional disease resistance. The double flowers appear in waves from late spring to autumn and offer a sweet fragrance. They are perfect for front border plantings, as accent plants, planted together for a wave of color, or in containers. Nitty Gritty roses are available in five colors including Peach, Pink, Yellow, Red, and White.

Zones: 4-9

Size: 3 feet tall, 4 feet wide





Jazzy Jewel® Tropical Hibiscus

Hibiscus rosa-sinensis ‘13008’ PPAF

Ideal for gardeners looking to add a tropical touch to their landscape, deck, patio, or balcony, this collection of Hibiscus rosa-sinensis selections offers large flowers that can last as long as three days. The shrubs are naturally well-branched, offering a profusion of beautiful blooms up and down the entire stem. The foliage is a glossy, deep-green and boasts improved resistance to pests and disease, including bacterial leaf spot. Monrovia is introducing four colors including Ruby, Gold, Amber, and Opal. The Jazzy Jewel Series will have limited availability for 2021.

Zones: 10-11 (as landscape shrubs; annual in colder areas). In Northern climates, Jazzy Jewel Hibiscus can be overwintered in a sunny indoor space.

Size: 4 feet tall, 5 feet wide in the landscape.



Tectonic™ Eruption Begonia

Begonia sp. ‘DJHAP18072’

The new Tectonic™ Begonia Series brings bold texture to the garden. Discovered by plant hunter Dan Hinkley in the forests of Northeastern India, Tectonic™ Eruption features emerald-green, intricately cut leaves with a light-bronze underside. Grown for its stunning foliage, Tectonic Begonia add an exotic look to outdoor containers. These stunning varieties can also be grown inside as a houseplant. The Tectonic Series will have limited availability for 2021.

Zones: 8-11, can be grown indoors.

Size: 12- to 18 inches tall and wide.

Jade Waves™ Fernspray False Cypress

Chamaecyparis obtusa ‘MonYur’ Plant Patent #29,503

The beautifully arching branches and airy green foliage of Jade Waves™ bring a serene feel to the garden. An improvement over older varieties, this conifer offers a more compact form and pyramidal shape. Jade Waves provides great structure in the garden, making it the perfect choice for a stunning accent plant in the landscape, or as a standout container evergreen.

Zones: 4-8

Size: 8 feet tall, 4 feet wide



About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit www.monrovia.com to learn more.