North American Meat Institute Shows Families How to Be Beef-Prepared for the Holidays and New Year

WASHINGTON – As the rest of the world completes another trip around the sun, The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, will be taking consumers’ taste buds on a trip around the world. There’s no need to book tickets or pack a suitcase for this excursion. From the holidays to the end of January, this virtual TikTok adventure will celebrate favorite prepared beef dishes from around the world.

To facilitate this culinary journey, the Meat Institute is partnering with The Food Renegades a division of The Digital Renegades a digital marketing agency and a chef alliance on TikTok. Together, the partners will show families how to Be Beef-Prepared – for the holidays and for the New Year. This promotion will take the Food Renegades’ 15.8 million followers on a voyage of taste, convenience and nutrition that delivers satisfaction when they need it the most.

“We are excited to embark on this adventure, featuring favorite prepared beef favorites such as beef jerky, hot dogs, roast beef, pastrami and more, said Eric Mittenthal, Vice President of Sustainability for NAMI. “We will be bringing friends and families together virtually to show them how to Be Beef-Prepared. We will share innovative prepared beef recipes they can enjoy over the holidays and show them fun new ways to beef up their healthy choices for the New Year.”

Today there is something for everyone with prepared meats. The prepared meats category is diverse and offers choices to meet nutrition needs, tastes, budgets and personal preferences. Thousands of products are available in the meat case and include low- and reduced-sodium products, low- and reduced-fat products, American Heart Association certified, organic and grass-fed options, Kosher and more. A range of prepared products with various nutrition attributes can be found on our nutrition website: http://www.meatpoultrynutrition.org/productcenter

Last summer, NAMI partnered with The Food Renegades for the first time for #WienerWednesday throughout July and hosted the most viral beef campaign ever conducted on TikTok.

The Food Renegades include:

Jackie Hartlaub @lowcarbstateofmind 3m followers 26.5m likes- Jackie is a prime example that losing weight does not have to consist of bland food. Home cooked favorites done keto style, her food will leave your mouth drooling.

Nicole Renard @nicole_thenomad 2.1m followers 66.9m likes- A former Miss Washington now wanderlust foodie, stunning the platforms with her innovative smoothie bowls and more. With 2 million followers and over 66 million likes, this show-stopper is making some big waves.

Matt Groark @groarkboysbbq, 1.4m followers 22.6m likes- Grill master extraordinaire, featured on Good Morning America. Molding the minds of the future by day and mixing it up with the meat lovers of TikTok by night.

Vivian Aronson @cookingbomb, 1.2m followers 45.5m likes- “Born in Chinese food, raised in food”. With over 1 million followers: a mother of 3, MasterChef season 10 star, and so much more.

Trazia Rae @traziarae, 931.6t followers 24.1m likes- Spreading peace, love, positivity, and nothing but good vibes with her mouth-watering comfort food recipes. While food is a favorite, the 25-year-old southern belle also invokes creative minds with her thrift DIY’s, and plant enthusiast videos.

Paola D Yee @paoladyee, 890.7t followers 30.2m likes- Self-taught baker turning sweets into a story. Bringing every unique edible creation to life with her refined artistic expression. 32 million likes and counting.

Tara @aldentediva, 843.7t followers 21.7m likes- Jersey born Italian mom, putting her own twist on at-home how-to’s with her Italian roots. Best known for her viral videos featured on FoodNetwork, garnering over 25 million views.

Erica Kuiper @cookiterica 678.1t followers 12.2m likes- From keto to universal dishes, Erica makes incredible food. Sharing her inspirational story of overcoming illness, she connects with viewers like no other.

Misha Simon @mishas_kitchen 464.3t followers 7.2m likes- The half Puerto Rican half Armenian chef wows with incredible techniques on how to spice up your favorite foods. From candying all sorts of foods to traditional cuisines, Misha is sure to impress.

Kelsey Shade @chefkelsey 347.4t followers 1.9m likes- Culinary Institute of America alum with 2 degrees in culinary arts and science,. Sharing quick tips and scientific explanations as to why you do what you do in the kitchen. She is a pro proving that even if you’re not, you CAN in fact, cook.

Lauren Bower @cooklikeamother, 234.2t followers 2.9m likes- Former elite model and now, mother of 4 serving up delicious recipes in 60 seconds or less. Teaching us you can be imperfectly perfect and still run a happy (well fed) household.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval

About NAMI:

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. Formed from the 2015 merger of the American Meat Institute (AMI) and North American Meat Association (NAMA), the Institute has a rich, century-long history and provides essential member services including legislative, regulatory, scientific, international and public affairs representation. NAMI’s mission is to shape a public policy environment in which the meat and poultry industry can produce wholesome products safely, efficiently and profitably. Together, the Institute’s members produce the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and poultry and the equipment, ingredients and services needed for the highest quality products.

“Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.”