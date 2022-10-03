Seventeen Food Industry Groups Issue Report Underscoring Priorities and Recommendations Ahead of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health

As representatives of growers, manufacturers, retailers, and restaurants in the food industry, we fully support the goals of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health to improve national nutrition-related health outcomes and increase food access for underserved communities. As food security and nutrition-centric health empowerment are perennial challenges for the country, the food industry recognizes there is ongoing need for private sector engagement and collaboration through industry-led efforts with the Biden-Harris administration, federal government, public advocates, academia, and other stakeholders. That is why the food industry commits to work together with these stakeholders to develop solutions for ending hunger, improving nutrition, and reducing diet-related diseases in America.

Today, a group of 17 food industry organizations transmitted to the White House a report entitled, Food Industry Contributions, Recommendations & Commitments, summarizing the ways in which the food industry serves as solution-providers to support Americans in meeting their dietary needs and health goals, and detailing our collective contributions to and policy recommendations for the White House Conference. While the industry has an important role to play, it can’t solve the nation’s food issues alone. The report demonstrates how our industry is rallying behind a priority set of recommended government actions, which we call Food Industry Defined Government Actions to Address Hunger, Nutrition and Health, organized around the White House Conference Pillars 1-3 and 5.

For example, under Pillar 3: Empower all consumers to make and have access to healthy choices, we recommend that the federal government incentivize and promote participation in government led and/or private sector led voluntary initiatives that aim to increase access to healthy foods. Additionally, under Pillar 1: Improve food access and affordability, we recommend that the federal government work with the food industry to increase food access points in communities.

Additionally, to spur meaningful dialogue at the White House Conference and to demonstrate recognition of collective industry responsibility, the report offers an important set of industry commitments that are separate and apart from individual company and organizational commitments. Jointly, we will:

Continue to maintain and improve the resiliency and accessibility of the U.S. food supply.

Continue to innovate and renovate to expand the nutritional quality of food and beverages in the marketplace.

Continue to forge public-private partnerships, leveraging best practices in communications and marketing, to educate consumers on the interconnectedness of health and nutrition, and provide guidance on healthy food and beverage choices.

Review and understand the National Strategy, and then work with the White House to define and operationalize activities with measurable outcomes in service of the National Strategy.

In collaboration with the federal government, address challenges and barriers to the successful execution of the National Strategy and to improve hunger, nutrition, and health in the U.S.

In collaboration with the federal government, define, prioritize, and identify areas for industry contributions to a national nutrition and food security research agenda that supports White House Conference goals.

To read the full report, click here.

