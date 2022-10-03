NGA Outlines Commitments During White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, released important industry commitments it made in connection with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Heath to address food insecurity in the nation.

Specifically, over the next two years, NGA will assist with improving access to grocery stores across the country by working to increase the number of grocery retailers authorized for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) online purchases with a prioritization on rural areas and areas with low food access, and creating a toolkit with a list of resources and funding opportunities to support the expansion of full-service grocery stores in designated food deserts.

“Across the nation, independent grocers and wholesalers serve as the cornerstone of their communities, providing access to nutritious food, essential services, and creating jobs,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “As the supermarket industry continues to evolve and innovate, NGA and our members are committed to preserving the longstanding, strong public-private partnerships with federal and state nutrition programs, and enhancing capabilities to reach and serve all Americans.”

Representatives from NGA and two NGA-member grocery retailers, RF Buche, president of South Dakota-based GF Buche Co, and Jimmy Wright, owner of Wright’s Market in Opelika, Alabama, will be participating on behalf of the independent supermarket industry during today’s conference held in Washington, DC.

Yesterday, the Biden administration released a national strategic plan to effectively end hunger in the United States and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030. Included within the proposal were several key policies supported by NGA to address underserved communities, including the enforcement of antitrust laws with a focus on economic discrimination in the food retail marketplace, and prioritization for economic development funds to expand food access.

“We were pleased to see the administration highlight the importance of independent grocers to underserved rural and urban communities,” said Chris Jones, NGA SVP of government relations and counsel. “A level playing field is critical to preserving a diverse, competitive food retail marketplace that benefits not only independent grocers, but consumers, wholesalers, manufacturers, suppliers, and farmers, where together they can work to provide affordable, fresh options for their communities across the nation.”

