Calling All Beef Butchers! Put Your Knives to the Test and See if Your Skills Can Earn You Some Cash

Bedford- The Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative, a sub-contractor to the Beef Checkoff in partnership with the Pennsylvania Association of Meat Processors will be holding its 2nd annual Best Beef Butcher Contest at the PAMP Annual Conference on May 13, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the Penn State University Meats Lab.

Anyone in the Northeast who thinks they know a little something about beef and wants to show off their skills in a fun and competitive setting is invited to apply. The contest will include a timed breakdown of the beef chuck roll with the expectation that the chuck roll be fabricated into the following innovative beef cuts: Boneless Country Style Ribs, Chuck Eye Roast, Delmonico, Denver and Sierra Steaks. Judging will be based on accuracy, cutting, technique, presentation of cuts and verbal consumer sales pitch. Additionally, the contest will include a beef cut identification round.

You better believe awards and prizes will be involved! 1st Place: 1st Place: $500, 2nd Place: $250, 3rd Place: $150. Awards will be given out to all finalists at the PAMP Awards Dinner and Auction on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 6:00 pm. until 9:00 pm.

To apply please complete the Butcher Application at the NEBPI website. Those applicants that are not members of PAMP are also encouraged to also submit an application for PAMP membership with their Butcher Contest Application for consideration.

Applications are due by April 2, 2021. The 10 finalists will be notified by April 9, 2021. Applicants are encouraged to register for PAMP membership when applying for the butcher contest to receive the most from your conference experience and explore everything PAMP has to offer its members.

For more information about beef promotion in the Northeast region, go to https://www.nebpi.org/ .

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval. Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.