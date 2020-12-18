Tyson Fresh Meats Supports Lexington Public Schools Early Childhood Literacy

LEXINGTON, NEB. – The team behind Star Ranch Angus® beef, a brand of Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, recently presented a $11,500 grant to Lexington Public Schools as part of its annual Good Neighbor Initiative. The 2020 grant was earmarked to benefit early literacy efforts in Lexington, Neb., where Tyson operates a beef plant.

“Research shows that by age three, children from low-income families are exposed to 30 million fewer words than children from high-income families, and that the equity gap only widens as the child progresses through the school system1,” says Kent Harrison, vice president of marketing and premium programs at Tyson Fresh Meats. “With this grant, we saw an opportunity to help make a difference in one of our plant communities and our intent through this grant is to help children excel in the school system for years to come.”

Now in its second year, the Good Neighbor Initiative is how the Star Ranch Angus brand team gives back, bringing to life the brand’s belief in serving its communities and being a good neighbor to all.

“Lexington Public Schools sincerely appreciates Tyson Fresh Meats’ support of early childhood education,” said Dr. John Hakonson, Lexington Public Schools superintendent. “With the grant money provided by Tyson, we were able to purchase quality books for use with our Early Intervention Homebased program, as well as at the Early Learning Academy preschool program. Furthermore, we are also very excited to be able to provide specialized high-quality professional development for all of the district’s PreK through first grade teachers. Becoming a skilled reading teacher can take years of practice and study; this program will accelerate teachers’ knowledge which directly benefits the students they teach and allow them to meet every student’s needs.”

